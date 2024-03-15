PICS: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui parties with international artist Ed Sheeran; poses with Kapil Sharma

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines since the conclusion of the reality show. Following the release of his music album, he was seen playing in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) alongside legendary cricketers. Recently, he has posted pictures with Kapil Sharma and international artist Ed Sheeran.

Recently, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was seen partying with international artist and singer Ed Sheeran and Indian comedian Kapil Sharma. He later shared the post on his Instagram handle, writing, “Comedy, Music, & Us: Great meeting 2 masters of both art forms.” In his caption, he showed respect for both artists who have mastered their crafts. Faruqui, in his most modest way, took this opportunity to make the meeting memorable.

The winner of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui, is making headlines with his back-to-back ventures. After the conclusion of Bigg Boss, the stand-up comedian was seen in a music video with television actress Hina Khan. After gaining popularity from the reality show and his music album, he participated in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), which features rising talents along with legendary Indian cricketers and teams owned by Bollywood actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Suriya, and Ram Charan.

The comedian showed his skills at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, where he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar while bowling. Munawar was a part of Akshay Kumar’s team. Recently, he met with comedy king Kapil Sharma and Ed Sheeran at a party. The British singer Ed Sheeran performed to a jam-packed audience at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Munawar Faruqui’s journey in Bigg Boss

Briefly recounting Munawar's journey, he was seen building strong bonds with Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Sharma, and Ankita Lokhande in the show. Later, wild card entry Ayesha Khan revealed that the 32-year-old comedian was double dating her along with his previous girlfriend. As dynamics in the show shifted, Munawar was portrayed in a negative light, but after overcoming these challenges, he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. He has been receiving many project offers since his win and is rumored to be joining the adrenaline-boosting show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

