Actress Hina Khan who is best known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took to social media to share a health concern she is facing. The actress who is keeping Roza during the holy month shared that she suffers from Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) which tends to get worse during Ramadan. She asked her fans to share tips with her to address the concern.

Hina Khan requests home remedies to control GERD

The actress posted a picture of her holding a date in the palm of her hand and informed her fans that she suffered from severe GERD. Sharing the picture, Hina Khan requested her fans to suggest home remedies to control the disease. The caption for the picture reads, “I have severe Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and unfortunately it worsens during Ramadan if I continue to fast..mom says ajwa khajoor helps..can u suggest some homemade remedies/nuska’s? Comment here plz, don’t DM.. your suggestions will get lost there..”

Check out Hina Khan’s post here:

In her social media story, she wrote what her mom suggested and wrote, “Mumma said ek ajwa khajoor khao khali paet in sehri before having anything… To acidity nahi hogi.” She also wrote why she asked everyone to comment and explained, “Not exaggerating but it’s impossible for me to go through my DMs. You all shower me with so much love. I will post or tweet about it. Comment and let me know. Will surely try.”

Advertisement

Following the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress' post, fans showered the comment section with their words of advise. One user wrote, "Dip 4 dates in one water of glass after aftari & then that dates water before you do sehri ! Its NABI's sunnah drink which he was used for many types of stomach illness ! Your Gerd will get better & plus raise your head end while you sleep only."

Another wrote, "Eat jaggery, some yogurt & chew your food properly then swallow! Eat slow." Some fans also wished that she recovers soon.

Check out some of the comments below:

On the work front, Hina Khan was recently seen in a music video with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui which received an immense positive response from netizens.

ALSO READ: Munmun Dutta exudes boss lady vibes as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress slays in pink and grey suit