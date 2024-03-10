PICS: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta's captivating black ensemble steals the spotlight

Munmun Dutta, who portrays Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is a style icon. She frequently shares stunning pictures and videos on social media, leaving everyone amazed. A few hours ago, the actress posted a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle in a black outfit, captioning it, 'Delhi work mode.'

Munmun Dutta shares pictures in a black outfit

Munmun wore a black leather midi dress with a front slit and a ruched tie-knot waist. She opted for a classy hairstyle with loose curls that allowed her hair to cascade freely, framing her face. Completing the look, she wore silver heels and chose a dewy base, subtly blushed cheeks, a touch of shimmery highlighter, and perfect nude lips. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress adorned two diamond rings and diamond earrings to accessorize her look.

Fan Reactions

Fans of the actress were delighted to see the pictures. Shortly after the post was shared, fans rushed to the comments section to compliment the actress. One user wrote, 'You are a vision of insatiable beauty & class!' Another fan commented, 'You're a true gem! Your beauty radiates from within.' Several other users complimented her with comments.

Munmun's colorful adventure in Cartagena

Earlier, the actress delighted her followers by sharing pictures from her walk in the colorful neighborhood of Getsemaní in Cartagena. She wrote, 'Walking around in the pretty streets of Getsemaní, Cartagena, and capturing its beauty in the morning sunshine... Taken by a talented local photographer.' In the photos, Munmun wore a red and black dress with orange flats, posing on streets with umbrellas and showcasing the colorful wall art.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Since its debut on July 28, 2008, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has stood out as one of India's most beloved sitcoms. Produced by Asit Kumar Modi and inspired by the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, the show has not only become a household favorite but has also captivated audiences with its distinctive mix of humor and insightful social messages. It continues to rank at the top of the TRP charts. Its main characters are Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, and Daya, portrayed by Disha Vakani. However, Disha Vakani went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and has yet to return to the show. The cast also features Nitish Bhaluni, Sacchin Shroff, Amit Bhatt, Sunaina Faujdar, and many more.

