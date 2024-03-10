Bigg Boss 17’s Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt look adorable in regal attire; pens quirky caption

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, whose captivating on-screen chemistry in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' won hearts, have been the center of attention since their appearance in Bigg Boss 17. They are often seen embracing life, attending lively gatherings, and weddings. Recently, Aishwarya took to Instagram to post delightful pictures of themselves at a wedding. Alongside the photos, she penned a quirky caption, 'Jab we Pose.'

Aishwarya and Neil's wedding attire

Aishwarya Sharma shared glimpses of a beautiful wedding they attended, showcasing their undeniable charm. The couple looked adorable in the pictures, with Aishwarya donning a regal white lehenga paired with diamond earrings. Her sleek and straight hairstyle complemented her look, creating an overall enchanting appearance. Aishwarya's attire featured floral embroidery with chunky pearls and a beaded scalloped waist, coupled with a soothing gathered white lehenga. Neil Bhatt, her equally stylish partner, wore a white and pink color-blocked asymmetrical kurta, paired with plain white dhoti and a color-blocked vest, perfectly twinning with his wife.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma love story

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma discovered love while working on the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Although they began dating early in the shoot, they kept their relationship a secret until a traditional ritual brought their families together before the wedding. In November 2022, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony, graced by renowned personalities from the television industry. Even Bollywood superstar Rekha, initially associated with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as the show's narrator, attended the wedding. Following her departure from the show, Sharma showcased her adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, reaching the finale as a contestant.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's journey in Bigg Boss 17

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma faced the challenge of joining the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. Initially struggling to adjust, the couple eventually revealed their resilient personalities, expressing their opinions with conviction as time passed. A significant turning point unfolded when Neil and Aishwarya severed ties with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain due to frequent clashes, marking a notable chapter in their journey on the show.

The couple was recently seen on the show Dance Deewane 4 as special guests. The fourth chapter of Dance Deewane started on February 3, 2024, with judges Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suneil Shetty. You can catch the show every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

