The nation woke up to the upsetting news of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's sister with special needs, Dimple passing away. Mistry's younger sister passed away at the age of 45 followed by severe health issues. She was put on a ventilator a few days before, but she couldn't survive and breathed her last on 13th April.

We at Pinkvilla called Jennifer to offer condolences and had a brief chat about the tragedy in her life. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on not spending the last moments with sister Dimple

On the call, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal seemed quite upset as she revealed that her biggest regret was that she couldn't be with her sister during her last minutes.

She said, "My biggest regret is that I couldn't be with Dimple during her last time. Around one and a half years ago my brother also passed away and I couldn't attend his last rites. This is what hurts me the most; not being able to meet my siblings for the last time as they breathed their last. I couldn't even see my brother Malcum's face, however, this time, I managed to reach my hometown anyhow to be present at my sister's last rites. I came by train without reservation to be able to be present at her funeral."

Take a look at Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's sweet video with sister Dimple from happier times:

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on waking up to the news of her sister's death in mere two hours

Jennifer revealed that she enquired about Dimple's health at 2 pm on 13th April 2024 and was relieved to learn that she was bouncing back and recovering. She said, "I was satisfied to know that she is doing fine. I took a nap after talking to a cousin at 2 pm and when I woke up at 4 pm, my husband told me that Dimple was no more. I was flabbergasted and shattered. I didn't know how things happened and she left us all."

She revealed that she was constantly in touch with Dimple via video calls when she was admitted to the hospital. She said, "Dimple and I used to talk through video calls and she would tell me that she wanted to eat pizzas and parathas."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal recalls sister Dimple's ailment

Talking about her sister's deteriorating health, she said, "Dimple was almost always in pain. At times she would complain about toothache, other times, she would complain of having a stomach ache, pain in her eyes, and more. However, whenever I used to ask her about how she was, she would cheerfully tell me that she was fine."

"We treated her like a child and my mother was most attached to her. I don't know how she is going to cope with the loss as her life revolved around Dimple," she added.

Recalling memories with Dimple, Jennifer added, "We were all very close to her. Wherever we went, we knew that we had to get something for her. She was fond of accessories like purses, bangles, and bright clothes and I remember always getting things for her that she adored the most. I can't imagine not shopping for her anymore."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on the realization of materialistic things

Jennifer said, "The other day, I was cleaning her cupboard and seeing all her pieces of stuff. The clothes that she loved the most, her red purse, and things that she innocently kept in her purse like lip balm and other things. She was very possessive about all her belongings and wouldn't let us touch anything. And now that she's gone, I realized that materialistic things will always be there but the person wouldn't."

"It is a sudden reality check about how fragile life is. One works so hard to possess things like a house, car, and a job, but when death strikes, all these things become meaningless."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on tragedies of her life

Jennifer revealed that she has been facing a lot of tragedies in a few years and stated that her brother passed away one and a half years back followed by other tragedies. She said, "My sister-in-law was just two months pregnant when our brother passed away, followed by the entire controversy with the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and now Dimple's demise. I have been facing constant tragedies for a couple of years and I just hope things get better from here on."

For the uninitiated, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal used to play the character of Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before her controversial exit from the show.

