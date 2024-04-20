Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been bringing smiles to millions of faces for almost two decades now. The show which aired first in 2008 and has crossed over 4000 episodes, will next see Jethalal facing police interrogation. Bawri, who keeps coming to Jethalal’s shop to meet her lover, Bagha, will become the reason for Jethalal’s problem.

New twist in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going to witness Jethalal narrowly escaping jail. Bawri, who often tries to sneak into Gada Electronics to meet and spend some quality time with the love of life, Bagha, has often landed Jethalal, Bagha and Natu Naka in trouble in the past. Jethalal also lost his dealership because of her in one of the episodes.

Now, in a recent installment of the show, Bawri enters Jethalal's shop in disguise without his permission. She wants to celebrate her achievements with Bagha and Natu Kaka. This might seem like a small mistake, but will it end up landing Jethalal behind bars? It will be interesting to see how Jethalal will rescue himself from this situation.

Jethalal always tries to maintain a distance from Bawri due to his bitter experiences with her. Whenever she is around, he gets stuck in some problem. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Here’s a highlight from recent episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running sitcom on Indian Television. It has been airing successfully for the last fifteen years. The show is inspired by the popular humorous column, Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah written by the eminent Gujarati writer, Mr. Tarak Mehta. It follows the story of the Gada family which consists of businessman, Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Jethalal's wife, Daya and their son, Tipendra Gada and depicts Gadas landing in various amusingly troubling situations as they deal with various members of their Gokuldham Co-operative Society.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is authored and produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under his banner, Neela Film Productions Private Limited. It airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Sab TV and can be viewed any time on SonyLIV app. Besides its flagship show, Neela also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Taarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunny Kaushal reveals Vicky Kaushal's quirky childhood habit; find out what it is