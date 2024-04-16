Palak Sindhwani, known for playing Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently celebrated her birthday with her family and close friends. But to make the special occasion more memorable, the actress purchased a new swanky car.

She took to social media and shared her joyfulness about becoming the owner of a brand-new car.

Palak Sindhwani turns dream into reality

It was a few days back that Palak Sindhwani celebrated her 26th birthday and enjoyed being around her friends. Recently, she gifted herself a car, marking a special occasion, and expressed her excitement upon achieving the milestone on social media. She dropped a short clip in which we can see the actress entering a car showroom along with her family to buy herself a brand-new four-wheeler.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame performs a puja and cuts a beautiful cake to turn her dream into reality. As Palak and her family bring the car home, the actress looks super excited. In the heartwarming video, she mentions, "Bought my second car. Not an expensive one but so so so special to me. Mumma ko rooftop chahiye tha, papa ko badi gaadi (My mom wanted a rooftop while my father desired a big car)."

"Bhai ko aur mujhe unn dono ki khushi (Me and my brother wanted their happiness). As I turned a year older and wiser today I realized that true happiness is when I see my loved ones happy, and that's what I want to do all my life. Thank you universe, for showering me with so much love and happy birthday to me!" she adds.

In the video, Palak radiates charm in a traditional pink suit. Posting the clip, she mentioned, "Grateful Heart..!!"

Have a look at Palak's video here:

Paras Kalnawat, Sunayana Fozdar, others congratulate

Congratulating Palak on buying a new car, her pals and fans reacted to her video. Paras Kalnawat wrote, "Soo proud palkuuu. Congratulations." Sunayana Fozdar commented, "Congratulations way to go." Sindhwani's other co-actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sacchin Shrof, also congratulated the actress.

