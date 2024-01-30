Mannara Chopra became a household name due to her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. Due to her unfiltered and raw personality, she successfully won the hearts of the audience and carved a space for herself in the top 5. She emerged as the second runner-up of the show and received immense love from fans. After spending 3 months inside the Bigg Boss house, Mannara Chopra has finally reunited with her family.

Mannara Chopra celebrates first dinner with her family:

As Mannara Chopra reunited with her 'real' family after more than three months, the actress was elated to enjoy her first dinner with her loved ones. Sharing a glimpse of it with her fans, the Bigg Boss 17 fame took to her social media handle and shared a video. In this video, Mannara expresses her joy of eating 'fancy' food after her Bigg Boss journey.

She then introduced her family members including her mother, father, her close friends, sister Mitali Handa, and brother-in-law. Mannara thanked her fans for supporting her and expressed her joy for being part of the show till the last day.

Watch Mannara Chopra's video here-

Along with the video, Mannara penned a long gratitude note, thanking everyone who was a part of her journey. She wrote, "Fam Jam. My heart was overflowing with emotions as I sat down for our first family dinner after my journey in Bigg Boss 17. My family, my friends and my sister are my pillars of strength since always and this was the first time I was away from all of them for such a long time. I’m overwhelmed with the love & adulation that I have received from my Mannara Tribe, the ones who followed my journey, understood my heart and supported me with such massive votes."

Thanking Salman Khan and others, she continued, "I’m grateful to the Bigg Boss’ house, my co contestants and #salmankhan sir for all the learning experiences, every moment is a treasure which I’ll cherish throughout my life. Heartfelt thanks to my most generous audience for standing by me through thick and thin. I love you more than words can ever express. Much Love NOW LETS EAT PEOPLE …Mannara."

Speaking about Mannara Chopra's journey in Bigg Boss 17, the actress formed a close bond with Arun Mashettey and Anurag Dobhal in the house. Her on-and-off friendship with Munawar Faruqui was one of the highlights of the show. The two didn't know each other when they stepped inside the Bigg Boss house but slowly formed a close bond. Soon, their friendship went for a toss when Ayesha Khan entered. However, while the show edged towards the end, Mannara and Munawar were on cordial terms with one another.

