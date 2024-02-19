Rahul Vaidya is currently enjoying his personal as well as professional life. The singer is a father to a baby girl and likes to spend quality time with her. He is also been busy traveling around the country for his concerts. Apart from being a great singer, he is also a doting father and often shares glimpses of his changed life after the arrival of his daughter Navya. Rahul took to social media and shared a series of pictures with his wife Disha Parmar and baby girl Navya.

Meet Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya's 'world'

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya shared a glimpse of his 'world' as he posted pictures with his wife Disha Parmar and daughter Navya Vaidya. In the pictures, the trio twinned in pink outfits. In one of the adorable pictures, Rahul was seen giving a peck on Navya's head while his wife Disha kissed his cheeks. Rahul captioned the series of pictures as: 'My WORLD'.

Have a look at Rahul Vaidya's family pictures-

Friends and fans commented on Rahul Vaidya's cute post

Rahul and Disha's friends and ardent fans bombarded the adorable post with their reactions. Shubhavi Choksey who played Disha's on-screen mother-in-law in the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 commented on the post with heart emojis and evil eye emojis. Janki Mehta, Nakuul Mehta's wife posted a loved-up emoji and wrote, "God Bless." Actor and singer Amit Tandon wrote, "She is adorable."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's love story

Disha and Rahul met through a common friend and as time passed they got into a relationship, however, they kept their association under wraps. They also did a music video together which sparked rumors of them dating, however, they kept mum about the same.

In Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya took the plunge and proposed to his lady love on national television. The gesture was highly appreciated by the viewers. That year, during Valentine's week, Disha Parmar entered the show as a special guest and accepted Vaidya's proposal. Soon after, the couple got hitched.

