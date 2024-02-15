Rahul Vaidya is living it up with the newest edition in his family. He is seen painting the town red with her beautiful and talented wife Disha Parmar during their appearances in front of the media and with her social media posts.

The popular singer participated in Bigg Boss 14 and had a remarkable journey in the show. Now, a video of the singer has been going viral in which he is seen having a conversation with Rakhi Sawant. Vaidya took to Instagram to share his reaction to the viral video.

Rahul Vaidya laughs it out on a funny viral reel with Rakhi Sawant

While Rahul Vaidya entered the Bigg Boss 14 house from Day 1, Rakhi Sawant entered the show mid-way as a wild-card contestant. The controversial actress had a great bond with many inmates of the house including Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni. A video of Rahul and Rakhi's conversation has been going viral on social media wherein the duo discusses the problem of weight gain among men.

While Rakhi claimed that men should not have excess weight and fat around their stomachs, Rahul was against the claim. Reacting to the viral video, Rahul shared the same and wrote, "F**king hilarious @rakhisawant2511."

Have a look at Rahul Vaidya's reaction to the viral video with Rakhi Sawant-

Rahul Vaidya's journey in Bigg Boss 14

Rahul Vaidya's journey in the Bigg Boss 14 house was filled with a lot of ups and downs. His animosity with Rubina Dilaik and their tashan was quite popular and talked about throughout the show. As time passed, Rahul became close friends with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin and often shared his future plans with them.

Advertisement

One of the major highlights of his journey was that he proposed his lady-love Disha Parmar on national television for marriage and on the Valentine's Day special, that year, Disha appeared on the show to accept the proposal. The duo soon got married. Rahul and Disha are now proud parents to a baby girl, Navya Vaidya and they revealed their daughter's face to the world recently.

Rahul Vaidya decided to voluntarily exit Bigg Boss 14

Rahul Vaidya was seen as a potential finalist but he made a decision that shocked the viewers as he decided to voluntarily exit the show followed by his friend's exit. However, he changed his mind and returned to the show after a week. The graph of his performance in the show kept rising high, so much so that, he was one of the finalists of the show and finished his journey as the first runner-up.

Rakhi Sawant's journey in Bigg Boss 14

Rakhi Sawant grabbed a lot of attention as she entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger. Her fights with Arshi Khan and Jasmin Bhasin are still discussed and entertain audiences. Rakhi also participated in Bigg Boss 15 and gained immense limelight as she revealed her mysterious husband Ritesh Singh for the first time on the show.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar reveal daughter’s face; Former says Navya looks like him