Karan Wahi is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry. The actor consistently engages with fans on social media, treating fans with candid glimpses into his personal life.

Wahi is currently playing the lead role in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The actor melted hearts once again with a delightful video featuring his furry companion.

Karan Wahi shares heartwarming moment with beloved pet Noah

Karan Wahi took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable moment with his lovable pet dog Noah. In the video, the Dill Mill Gayye actor Wahi can be seen lounging beside his pet, Noah, as the golden retriever showered him with affectionate kisses. Returning the gesture, Karan showered equal love on his pet dog Noah. Expressing his love for Noah, he wrote in the caption, “When who loves the other more is a competition…@noah_thegoldenretriever I LOVE YOU.”

Fan reactions

As soon as Karan dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed love for his cute dog. One user wrote, "Awwww ...I still remember the days when you were scared of dogs and Now Noah is the biggest part of your life bhai." Another user wrote, "Unconditional love is what they offer always so definitely pet's love >>>>>> #petsarethebest."

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani

Currently, Karan Wahi is creating buzz with his latest drama series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. He portrays the character of Virat Chowdhary opposite Jennifer Winget, who plays the role of Anushka Raisinghani. This courtroom drama also features Reem Shaikh in an important role. Virat is a determined and ambitious young lawyer working at Anushka's father's law firm, positioned as the natural successor. On the other hand, Anushka is portrayed as a clever lawyer who values integrity. Raisinghani vs Raisinghani is available for streaming on Sony LIV. It's been a while since Jennifer and Karan teamed up for a show.

More about Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi gained popularity with his role in the hit TV series Dill Mill Gayye. He later appeared in Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari. Apart from acting, he has also participated as a contestant and host in various reality shows. Karan showcased his skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. Additionally, he was a part of Hindi films like Daawat-e-Ishq and Hate Story 4.

