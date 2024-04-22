Reem Shaikh, became a household name for her back-to-back impeccable performances in the daily soaps. She rose to fame with her stint in the supernatural show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Reem is currently garnering fame for playing a grey character in the latest series, Raisinghani Vs. Raisinghani.

Reem is also quite active on social media and is often seen sharing hilarious reels with her co-stars. The actress recently shared a video where she is seen playfully screaming at her Raisinghani Vs. Raisinghani co-stars. Scroll to watch the full video here!

Reem Shaikh hops on the scream trend

Reem Shaikh dropped a video filled with madness and fun on her Instagram, where she hopped on the scream trend and shocked her Raisinghani Vs. Raisinghani co-stars.

In the video, she entered the vanity of her fellow actors and asked them to look wherever they wanted while she kept the camera in front of them so that their reactions could be captured. Meanwhile, she stood behind them, on the count of three she screamed in their ears.

Following this, she started it with Eklavya Sood. Responding to the same, he said, “She’s crazy.” Later the two of them go to Karan Wahi, where Reem tells the former that they are doing a transition, and instructs him to look into the camera and follow her, unaware of what is coming his way, he does as he’s told. Suddenly Shaikh screamed at him. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Later, the Tujhse Hai Raabta actress headed towards Jennifer Winget’s vanity along with Wahi and Eklavya. There they repeated the same with her, which shook her badly, as squeezed her eyes, her expressions said everything.

Captioning her video, the 21-year-old actress wrote, “Sab per chilane ka mann tha aaj (Today, I wanted to scream at everyone)!”

Fans reactions

As soon as this video surfaced on Instagram, the fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. One of the users talked about Jennifer’s reaction in his comment, as per it he wrote, “Jen pretty much expected the scream.” Another user commented, “Jenny too cute- got scared right at action…and believe Wahi.” In the next comment, “You guys scared Jennifer even before screaming.”

More about Reem Sameer Shaikh

The actress rose to fame, at the very early stage of her career, as she featured in Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum... Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and more.

Apart from this, Shaikh has been part of many popular daily soaps, including Tujhse Hai Raabta, opposite Sehban Azim. Also, she showcased her talent in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, a supernatural series alongside Karan Kundrra.

Currently, she stars in the courtroom drama, Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, along with Dill Mill Gaye’s favorite on-screen couple, Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi.

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa on quitting Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana for her daughter Ziana: ‘She is my top priority’