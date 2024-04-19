Karan Wahi is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry. He actively engages with his fan base through social media, offering a peek into his daily life.

Currently, Wahi portrays the role of Virat in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The actor recently shared a touching moment from his visit to an autism center.

Karan Wahi shares a sweet experience from his visit to an autism center

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Dill Mill Gayye actor expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet these incredible children. Highlighting the importance of awareness, he wrote in the caption, “So on 6th April I had the opportunity to meet these Rockstars. Just talking to them gave me so much peace. My heart is so FULL…The warmth that u get in this school has to be experienced first hand. The kids here are from 3.5 years to 28 years old. Celebrating world Autism Awareness Month. #inclusionmatters #autismawareness. Thank you once again. I will be back sooon.”

In the video, Karan Wahi was seen engaging with the kids, sharing smiles, and making cherished memories. The genuine connection he formed with the kids can be seen in the clip, and he received a touching gift, a beautiful sketch made by the children themselves.

Fan reactions

As soon as Karan Wahi posted the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their thoughts on the video. One user wrote, “When u meet these kids u start to understand how pure-hearted they are. Secondly, you start appreciate life in true sense and also real happiness meaning u learn from them.” Another user commented, “This video is so pure. Just watching it brought tears to my eyes. Bless you, and the little angels.”

More about Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi became popular through his role in the TV series Dill Mill Gayye. He then appeared in shows like Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari.

Beyond acting, he also participated in reality TV as a contestant, showcasing his versatility in programs such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. Additionally, Karan has left his mark in Hindi cinema with appearances in films like Daawat-e-Ishq and Hate Story 4.

