Karan Wahi, one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry is currently playing the lead role in the courtroom drama Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The Dill Mill Gayye actor recently shared a few pictures with his co-actor Reem Sameer Shaikh and his close friend Sehban Azim.

Karan Wahi’s picture with co-star Reem Sameer and friend Sehban Azim

Reem Sameer Shaikh took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her ex-co-star and close friend Sehban and Karan, her co-star in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. She wrote in the caption, “Yari Shaari PS. missing @rahullsharma in the pic cause he never reaches on time.”

They missed their BFF Rahul Sharma in the pictures. Reem and Sehban worked together in Tujhse Hai Raabta and they share a strong bond as friends.

Fan reactions

Rahul Sharma commented with a laughing emoji, “Wait naam ki bhi cheez hoti hai ke nahi. (Wait" is also a thing, isn't it?).” As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section and expressed happiness over their bond. One user wrote, “Love the bonding between you guys.” Requesting a picture with Jennifer Winget who is playing a lead role in Raisighani vs Raisighani, another user commented, “Where is Jennifer? I want to see you all together. Getting back to back Reem content. She is blessing my feed with her cuteness.”

More about Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi is a popular actor in the entertainment industry, showcasing his versatility through hosting various reality shows and appearing in TV series over the years. He has also participated in a dance reality show, earning a large fan following because of his hard work, dedication, and talent, continuously entertaining audiences.

Currently, Wahi is playing the lead role in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, alongside Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh in significant roles. In this new courtroom drama, Wahi plays the character of Virat, while Jennifer portrays the role of Anushka. His acting journey began with the television series Remix, where he played the role of Ranveer Sisodia opposite Shweta Gulati. He is also known for his role as Dr. Siddhant Modi in the medical youth show Dill Mill Gayye.

ALSO READ: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye fame Arjit Taneja shares funny video with his on-screen mother