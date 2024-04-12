Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’s Reem Sameer Shaikh drops happy PICS from Eid celebration with Jannat Zubair

Reem Sameer Shaikh continues to entertain viewers with her new show Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. She has now shared a series of lovely pictures with her friend Jannat Zubair. Read on!

By Sonali Lambiwala
Updated on Apr 12, 2024  |  09:45 PM IST |  985
Image: Reem Sameer Instagram handle
Image: Reem Sameer Instagram handle

Reem Sameer Shaikh who was last seen in the supernatural TV show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal continues to entertain viewers with her new show Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The show also stars Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi in the lead roles. Reem recently dropped a few pictures on her social media handles as she celebrated Eid with her friends.

Reem Sameer shares pictures with her close friend Jannat Zubair

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Reem Sameer Shaikh has shared a set of pictures with Jannat Zubair and Roshni Walia from their Eid celebrations. Reem exuded beauty in a green printed anarkali kurta, complemented by a minimalistic makeup look. She kept her hair open and wavy. The actress wrote a heartfelt caption that read, ”There’s something about childhood friends that you just can’t replace.”

Reem Sameer and Jannat Zubair’s friendship

The trio seems to have had a lot of fun, as we can see in the pictures. Jannat Zubair looked gorgeous in a pink gold printed anarkali, paired with a matching sharara and dupatta. She wore heavy diamond earrings to complete her look. She wore minimal makeup. 


Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh started their acting career in the entertainment industry as kids. Over the years, their friendship strengthened as they acted in several shows, gaining a huge fan base for their acting skills. Besides acting, both are popular on social media for their engaging content creation. 

Fan reactions

As soon as Reem Sameer Shaikh posted the pictures, Jannat Zubair reacted and wrote, “Haha Roshni.” Meanwhile, Roshni Walia commented, “Omg how cute.” Fans flooded the comment section with love over their bond. One user wrote, “You both are just looking gorgeous. why didn't you make your signature pose?” Another user commented, “Dono hi mere favorite hai aur bahut khubsurat lag rahe ho. (Both are my favorites and both are looking beautiful).”

More about Reem Sameer

Reem Sameer Shaikh started her acting journey at six, featuring in several fictional TV series. She has worked in popular TV shows such as Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum... Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and more. 

Reem gained widespread praise for her lead role in the successful show Tujhse Hai Raabta, opposite Sehban Azim, where their chemistry won over audiences. She also starred in the romantic comedy Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan. Additionally, Reem showcased her talent in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, alongside Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra. Her latest release is the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, sharing the screen with Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul glow in traditional outfits at star-studded event

Credits: Instagram
