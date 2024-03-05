Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are everyone's favorite couple; today, they proved it again! From greeting people to making them feel special, the duo never fails to carve a space in the hearts of people with their sweet and polite gestures.

Now, as they were spending time at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, Ranveer and Deepika were seen interacting with Omung Kumar. During their interaction, Ranveer left Omung astonished as he remembered the latter's old show, Ek Minute, and also sang the title song for him.

Ranveer sings Ek Minute's title track:

A few minutes back, Omung Kumar dropped a video on his social media handle giving a glimpse of his time with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In this clip, Omung is seen capturing the moment as Ranveer Singh sings Ek Minute's title song. Teasing him, Deepika Padukone says, "This part even I remember." It is then seen that Ranveer continues singing the song and impresses Omung.

Watch Ranveer-Deepika sing Ek Minute title song:

Sharing this clip, Omung said, "Who remembers EK MINUTE title track of my game show from 1993!! Well @ranveersingh and @deepikapadukone remember it… and how nice of them to sing it for me Memories of childhood don't die so fast. The title tract was so famous that everyone still remembers it… feel so good. In that title track there was a sequence where I had to garland a girl and that was my wife to be @vanitagarudkumar #tarunchopra #adibcontractor @zeetv."

Advertisement

After Omung Kumar, his wife, Vanita Omung Kumar, also reposted the video on her Instagram profile and wrote, "This is truly EPIC !@omungkumar took me back to the good old days when things were pure simpler and so much fun ! Our stepping stone into the world of entertainment So humbling to see @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone remember the track of #ekminute super sweet! This is so heartwarming."

For the uninformed, Ek Minute was a game show which aired in 1993.

Speaking about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, it was February 29, 2024, when the duo left the world amazed as they announced their pregnancy. The couple are all set to welcome their first child in September 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Parents-to-be Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone twin in white as they leave Jamnagar post Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding