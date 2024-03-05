WATCH: Parents-to-be Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone twin in white as they leave Jamnagar post Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding

The pre-wedding extravaganza celebrating the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, attended by a number of high-profile personalities and celebrities, culminated on March 3rd. Among the stars, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who recently shared the joyous news of their impending parenthood, added their charm to the three-day festivities. The power couple was sighted at Jamnagar airport today, elegantly twinned in white attire, prepared for their journey back home.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted at Jamnagar airport after attending pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Today, on March 5, the beloved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who stole the spotlight with their impeccable fashion sense during the pre-wedding festivities from March 1 to 3, were captured by the paparazzi at Jamnagar airport. Ranveer opted for a laid-back ensemble, sporting a white t-shirt paired with gray pants and white shoes. Enhancing his look, he accessorized with a cap, sunglasses, and a black sling bag.

Meanwhile, Deepika donned an effortlessly chic oversized white shirt paired with blue denim and white sneakers. She exuded elegance with her understated makeup and flowing locks, carrying a brown handbag and wearing stylish sunglasses. The duo, undoubtedly glowing with the anticipation of their forthcoming bundle of joy, strolled hand-in-hand amidst the crowd before making their way into the departure building.

More about the guestlist of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

The star-studded gathering preceding the July nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw a number of Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Among them were Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and their children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan.

The event further sparkled with the presence of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and others.

Adding to the glamor quotient were several cricketers and sports personalities, including MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Saina Nehwal and more.

