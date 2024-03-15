Just a few hours back, Elvish Yadav's music video featuring actress Mahira Sharma was released. What sets this music video apart and why it is creating so much buzz on the internet is that it also features YouTuber Sagar Thakur, who goes by the name Maxtern. Who is he, you ask? Well, a few days back Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur made headlines for their apparent fight, the video of which spread like wildfire on the internet.

Rao Sahab Rollin' out now

Today, Mahira Sharma, who is a popular name in the television industry shared a teaser of the music video and wrote, "Rao Sahab Rollin’ out now @elvish_yadav @raghav.sharma.14661 @anshul300 @playdmfharyanvi" Rao Sahab Rollin' is sung by SDEE and Vkey. Directed by Anishh 2.0, Lovekesh Kataria and Raghav Sharma as co-producers, and Anshul Garg and Elvish Yadav as producers, the song features Elvish Yadav, Sagar Thakur, and Mahira Sharma.

Check out Mahira Sharma's post below:

The music video starts with Elvish Yadav appearing at the police station with his gang of men. Next, it introduces Mahira Sharma as a hot cop. Elvish finds a way to convince Mahhirra to release his man from prison.

A little later, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is seen on the road chatting with a group of men. He slaps a boy for eveteasing a girl. And in the next frame, Sagar Thakur is seen getting slapped. Then the video features the YouTuber in a few solo scenes. The internet is debating if the latter was featured in the music video after the recent fight or if it was all part of the plan.

Reaction of netizens

Netizens flooded the comment section of YouTube with their love and support for Elvish Yadav. One user wrote, "Elvish and mahira sharma rocking their chemistry ...what a look with the best haryanvi singers ..great appreciation for all team members ..and forever Elvish Yadav era and aura always roaring like a king." Another commented, "Vkey's soulful voice, Mahira 's acting and Elvish 's expressions & acting are perfect loved this song so much."

Many also praised the social media influencer's outfit and looks from the music video.

