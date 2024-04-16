Jiya Shankar is one of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress often shares her personal and professional life updates on social media. Now, the actress has shared her ongoing battle with mental breakdowns amidst a challenging period.

Last week, the actress updated her fans on her mother's health, revealing she had been hospitalized due to illness. She joyfully announced her mother's recovery and expressed gratitude to her supporters on April 11.

Jiya Shankar’s emotional struggle

Taking it to Twitter, Jiya Shankar expressed her struggles and resilience. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant wrote, “Don't even remember in these last few days how many mental breakdowns I’ve had and gone back to normal like nothing happened. #thistooshallpass.”

Jiya Shankar’s previous post

Just 3 days ago, in a different tweet, Jiya Shankar wrote, “Hi fam hope y’all are doing well. Today is the day my mom’s finally recovering and feeling better and I can’t thank every single one of you enough to have kept her in your prayers. For all the tweets, texts and calls I've received, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Realizing there's nothing above health and believing prayers can do wonders always. Forever in debt and always here for everyone who stood by us in this tough time. Har Har Mahadev.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Fans overflowing support for Jiya Shankar

Fans flooded the comment section, extending their support to Jiya. One user wrote, “Jiya, sending you lots of love and strength. It's okay to have those tough moments what matters is how you bounce back. You're strong, and tomorrow is a new day.”

Another user commented, “May God give you and Aunty much needed strength Jiya! One's parents/mum is most precious, nobody can take their place..am sure it has not been easy.. prayers and only prayers for u n family! God is kind, am sure, this too shall pass.”

About Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar has been a part of various television shows such as Laal Ishq, Kaatelal & Sons, and Pishachini, among others. She exited the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house a week before the finale. Following her appearance on the reality show, she featured alongside Abhishek Malhan in the music video Judaiyaan. Not confined to television, Jiya has also played a parallel lead role in the successful Marathi film Ved.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan open up on the 'Bajirao Mastani' vibes in Khaali Botal visuals