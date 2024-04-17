What a moment it was when Elvish Yadav was declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2! However, the hearts of Abhishek Malhan's fans broke into pieces. Although Malhan could not win the show, his fanbase witnessed an impressive surge. In a recent talk session with a portal, he shared his thoughts on not winning the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. The YouTuber also shared changes he has witnessed after his stint on the show.

Abhishek Malhan on not winning the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy

During a candid conversation with Galatta India, Abhishek Malhan stated how he felt about not winning the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. He remarked, "Trophies are very materialistic. That's how my mindset is, even if I win or even if I lose. Life started after Bigg Boss. Before Bigg Boss, I had a very niche audience, and very few people knew me. And so you can't compare trophies and love."

The YouTuber added that when given a choice between getting love from people and trophies, he would always choose the former. He mentioned how people wanted him to participate in other seasons of Bigg Boss but felt that he had done his part. Meanwhile, Abhishek revealed that before entering the controversial house, his father told him to stay for a few days and come back.

Abhishek Malhan on how things have changed after Bigg Boss OTT

Dropping his opinions on the significant changes his life has undergone following his participation in the Bigg Boss OTT 2, Malhan explained, "I always cleared this thing. I have a very niche audience. I feel that I create a very high-level content that I want to serve the audience. So, I feel I have justified my part. I think my mom's channel views grew 5x. When I went to Bigg Boss house, my channel views grew around 3x. Nischay grew. Prerna grew. As a family, we all grew a lot."

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up went on to add that he received much love from his fans, and he feels like a winner in himself. Moreover, he also underlined that his graph and people's love has always gone up after the reality show. Abhishek Malhan mentioned, "I think I've not won a trophy, but I'm winning every day in my life, and that is very important."

Abhishek Malhan on differences between his and Elvish Yadav's fans

It is true that there have been a few instances when fans of Elvish Yadav attacked Abhishek Malhan on social media and vice versa. Addressing the same, Malhan went on to add, "Till the time it's a cold war, it's fine, and it should never convert into a real battle. I feel there's nothing you get out of fights, or there's nothing you'll get out of negativity."

The YouTuber explained that both of them are quite busy in their respective lives and don't meet often. However, Malhan explained that he and Elvish got offers for the shows together and have recently been offered two more shows.

For the uninitiated, Elvish Yadav was one of the wild card contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. He met Abhishek Malhan inside the house, and the two shared a friendly bond. In fact, several videos of them with a 'BFF' tag went viral on social media. However, the two seemed to be at different ends as the show approached the finale. However, after Bigg Boss OTT 2 wrapped up, they were spotted together sharing smiles.

