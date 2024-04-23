On April 18, 2024, a hearing took place regarding the snake venom case of Elvish Yadav. In the hearing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the city police to give protection to the two brothers, associated with People for Animals (PFA) NGO, who filed the complaint in November last year against Elvish Yadav and five others for allegedly providing snake venom to rave parties in Noida.

In March, the brothers filed a petition claiming that they received threat calls from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, who also demanded they withdraw the complaint against him.

Police protection for activists behind uncovering the rave parties

Brothers Saurabh Gupta and Gaurav Gupta approached the High Court seeking police protection. Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi stated that the Commissioner of Police, Gurgaon, should provide adequate security to the activists involved in the case whenever they are required to attend court in Gurgaon. The court also mentioned that any threats or related issues should be addressed in the appropriate court in Uttar Pradesh, as the allegations primarily relate to threats issued in that state.

For the unversed, the Gupta brothers filed separate complaints against Elvish Yadav. Saurabh’s complaint was registered with Gurgaon Police and Gaurav’s with Noida police. Reportedly, one of them posed as an organizer of rave parties and called up the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner for arranging snake venom. He put the brother in touch with some individuals who could arrange it for them. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Check out Elvish Yadav's recent social media post here:

The officials tipped off the police, who busted the rave party in Noida’s Sector 51. Reportedly, nine snakes—5 cobras, 1 python, 2 two-headed snakes, and 1 rat snake—and 20 ml of snake venom were recovered from the party.

To share context about the Snake Venom Case, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was arrested on March 17 by Noida Police. After spending more than a week in a high-security prison, he was released on bail. He was booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi clears air about dating clause, terminating Shehzada Dhami