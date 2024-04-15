It has been a couple of months since Bigg Boss 17 concluded, however, the buzz around the contestants of the show is still fresh. Be it Mannara Chopra celebrating her birthday and Holi with Priyanka Chopra to Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi reuniting for a reel and Munawar Faruqui announcing his first acting project, almost all the contestants have been grabbing headlines for good reasons (well, mostly).

Anurag Dobhal, who was one of the most controversial contestants of the show took to Instagram and posted a video of being trained by an ace trainer for a boxing match against Munawar Faruqui. Read on to know more.

Anurag Dobhal awaits Munawar Faruqui accepting his boxing challenge

Last month, Anurag Dobhal called out Munawar Faruqui on Instagram, challenging him to a boxing match. Despite being tagged and provoked, the Bigg Boss 17 winner ignored the challenge. Dobhal has now upped the ante by beginning his training for the sport.

Dobhal recently posted a video on his Instagram account showcasing his intense boxing training session with a skilled trainer. The video captures Anurag's dedication as he prepares to face Faruqui in the boxing ring, eagerly awaiting his opponent's acceptance of the challenge.

Take a look at Anurag Dobhal's video of being trained for a boxing match:

Anurag Dobhal's challenge to Munawar Faruqui

In Bigg Boss 17, Anurag Dobhal and Munawar Faruqui's tiff was quite visible. Dobhal had shared many times that he would never like to befriend Faruqui. The comedian-rapper played a prominent role in getting Dobhal evicted from the show and even after the show, the duo often got into social media wars.

When Anurag Dobhal's good friend Elvish Yadav met Munawar Faruqui at an event and the duo shared a hug, fans trolled Anurag for his stance against Faruqui. After being brutally trolled, Anurag, who's popularly known as UK07 Rider took to social media and shared a video accusing Faruqui of instigating fans to troll and target him.

In the video, he said, "Bhai straight tere ko tag karke story daal raha hun. Munawar agar pichhwade mein dum hai na bhai toh yeh online gangster bann na, online troll karna chhodh de. One one boxing match fight ke liye ter ko challenge kar raha hun aur agar actual mein dum hai na bhai, yeh fake gangster fake troll internet pe band kar aur wahan mil. Wahan batata tu main tere ko system kya hota hai

(Bro, I am posting this story directly tagging you. Munawar, if you have the guts, then stop being an online gangster and stop trolling online. I am challenging you for a one-on-one boxing match fight, and if you actually have the guts meet me there. There, I'll tell you what the system is)

Why does Anurag Dobhal dislike Munawar Faruqui?

Anurag Dobhal is a proud Hindu. Many years ago, Munawar did a stand-up comedy and cracked jokes that hurt the Hindu sentiments. The rapper-comedian was arrested for the same and spent quite some time behind bars. He apologized for having hurt religious feelings and mentioned that it was never his intention.

However, the apology wasn't accepted by all, including Anurag. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anurag had mentioned that he would never forgive for what Faruqui said in his act.

