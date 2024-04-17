Abhishek Malhan keeps interacting with his fans on social media, and he entertains his admirers with his content. His participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2 earned him immense fame, and his fan following witnessed an impressive surge. However, after the show, his equation with Jiya Shankar was one of the major topics of discussion among netizens. Their apparent fallout rumors churned the gossip mills.

Recently, Abhishek Malhan opened up about his equation with Jiya Shankar in an interview. He even revealed if he ever unfollowed the actress on social media amid the rumors of them not being friends anymore.

Abhishek Malhan reveals Jiya Shankar unfollowed him

In an interview with Galatta India, Abhishek Malhan was asked about her dynamics with Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Jiya Shankar and whether he unfollowed the actress post-show. Underling his equation with the actress, the YouTuber remarked, "I don't know if its right to say or not because I woke up one day and I saw ki maine toh unfollow nahi kiya, unfollow ho gaya (that I didn't unfollow, it just happened)."

"Ab pata nahi kaise hua. Unhone kara, kya hua (I don't know how it all happened; she unfollowed or what), but we don't talk a lot," he added. Abhishek went on to share that he tried contacting Jiya after he learned about her mother's health condition and tried to get her connected with the best doctor possible.

Divulging further, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up added, "I wish good for all of them. I have nothing against anyone, and I wish the best for everyone. And we people need to accept this fact that we people will get busy in our lives and we can't be friends with everyone." Later, Abhishek shared that his mother and Jiya's mom talk to each other and are good friends. Underlining the follow-unfollow aspect of Instagram, Malhan shared that he feels such things don't matter.

Abhishek Malhan wishes good for Jiya Shankar

Speaking about his bond with Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan said that they would wish good for each other. The latter commented, "The most important thing that I feel is that if she is in a bad time, I will always be with her, and I always wish the best for her. I feel the same way. If there's a bad time for me, if she could help, she will definitely be there."

The YouTuber then clarified that he is not affected by follow-or-unfollow incidents. Malhan mentioned being a jolly person and remaining chill even after his friends unfollow him on Instagram.

