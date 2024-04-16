Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, often grabs the limelight whenever it premieres. The controversial reality show has a massive and dedicated fan following who never miss any episode. Now, the buzz about the OTT version of Bigg Boss that is Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has been in the air for a few weeks.

Several popular celebrities are rumored to be approached for the season. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same. While fans are eagerly waiting for the new season to hit screens, it is said that Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere on May 15, 2024.

Makers announce Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Now, finally, the makers have officially announced Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Taking to their official social media handle, Endemol Shine India shared a graphic announcing the upcoming season of the Salman Khan-led show. The caption of this post read, "Ready for the Entertainment & Drama? Comment below who YOU want to see SLAYINGG in the next season of #biggbossotts3."

Take a look at Bigg Boss OTT 3 announcement post here-

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

While the official premiere date is not yet announced, this announcement itself has left fans on the edge of their seats. Several fans took over the comments section of this post to express their excitement.

Advertisement

Will Vicky Jain and Nyrraa Banerji participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Amidst all the prominent names, Bigg Boss 17 fame Vicky Jain was also speculated to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. However, while exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Vicky cleared the air and revealed that he wouldn't be a part of the show.

Vicky shared, "The show (Bigg Boss 17) was for 105 days and I was there for almost 102 days so I have had my share of experience and lived it. Being there, done that. So I am quite satisfied with the journey I had and I don't think so there's any more need of it."

Apart from Vicky Jain, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Nyrraa Banerji was also rumored to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, while talking to a portal, Nyrraa shared, "I have been approached every year, including this season. However, I am not keen on participating."

Tentative contestants list of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Several names are rumored to be a part of Salman Khan-led controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3. These names include - Sheezan Khan, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shehzada Dhami, Daljeet Kaur, Maxtern, Thugesh, Rohit Khatri, Arhan Behll, Sreeram Chandra, Aryanshi Sharam, Sankey Upadhyay, Tushar Silawat, Rohit Zinjurke and Mohd. Saria.

While there is no official confirmation on the same, several reports claim that the makers are in negotiations with these celebrities.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more updates about Bigg Boss OTT 3!

ALSO READ: Is Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Nyrraa Banerji going to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3? Actress clarifies