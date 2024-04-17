Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar is going through a rough patch in her life with her mother's deteriorating health. The actress had informed fans about her mother being hospitalized and asked them to keep her in their prayers. Last week, she informed her fans that her mother was recovering and getting better. After dealing with the tough times, it is time for celebration for Jiya Shankar as she marks her birthday today.

The Ved actress celebrated her birthday quietly with her close friends joining her to mark the occasion.

Nyrra Banerji, Harsh Rajput, and Nishant Singh Malkani celebrated Jiya Shankar's birthday

Jiya Shankar's previous fictional show was Pishachini wherein she fought the evil spirits. The show had Harsh Rajput as the main lead and Nyrra Banerji as the negative lead. The cast of the show remains a close-knit circle, months after the show's closure, and on Shankar's birthday, her friends from the show along with Banerji's rumored boyfriend Nishant Malkani dropped by Jiya's house to celebrate her birthday.

Harsh Rajput shared a video from the celebration wherein the friends sang a birthday song for Jiya as she cut the cake. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at Jiya Shankar's birthday celebration here:

Advertisement

More about Jiya Shankar's mother's health

Recently, Jiya took to Twitter (now X) and expressed her thoughts on her mother's health. She informed the fans about her recovery and wrote, "Hi fam hope y’all are doing well. Today is the day my mom’s finally recovering and feeling better and I can’t thank every single one of you enough to have kept her in your prayers."

She added, "For all the tweets, texts, and calls I've received, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Realizing there's nothing above health and believing prayers can do wonders always. Forever in debt and always here for everyone who stood by us in this tough time. Har Har Mahadev.”

Jiya Shankar has popular projects like Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, Pisachini, Ved, and Bigg Boss OTT 2 to her credit.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jiya Shankar opens up on mental health struggles post mother's recovery; says, ‘This shall too pass’