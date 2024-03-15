Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes are currently off their romantic thriller, Love Adhura. The captivating new romantic thriller series promises viewers to take on a ride of love and mystery. The actors who have starred in several television shows before delighted their fans as they came together for the web series. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Karan who has been seen in many reality shows shared his views on whether Erica should participate in reality shows.

Karan Kundrra on whether Erica Fernandes should participate in reality shows

We asked Karan Kundrra, the king of reality show his thoughts on whether Erica Fernandes should participate in reality shows. His reaction is not what we expected. The Love Adhura actor says loudly, “God! No, she is too muh phat (She is a loud mouth)!” What follows is a round of laughter from both. Erica also asks, “Am I?”

Next, Kundrra explains why he said that. He says, "Yeah, I mean, I am sure she would do great. But I think she is in a zone where she is very happy, and content with what she is doing… Acting is not just her cup of tea, there's so much more going on for her, which I'm proud of yeah and if I mean I don't think you should do reality shows. Maat karna ye. (Don’t do it.)” Erica laughs.

Advertisement

Watch the full interview with Karan and Erica here:

In the same interview, Erica and Karan talked about the web series, their professional commitments, the experience of shooting in Munnar and more. Talking about their experience of shooting in Munnar, Erica shared, "It was wonderful. We enjoyed the time there, actually. We had a couple of challenges, but it was fun because that is what makes memories. The cold and shooting in that weather and driving on those roads with so many cameras."

Karan added, "The way it is the story, it has to have a backdrop of a mysterious, beautiful, you know that universe that you create in Munnar was the best place to create. If you've seen the trailer and some stories need that backdrop."

Talking about relaity shows, Karan was last seen hosting the reality show Temptation Island- India with Mouni Roy.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes talk about Love Adhura; share experience of shooting in Munnar