Facing ups and downs in friendships is part and parcel of every bond! Speaking about the entertainment industry, new bonds are created in one night and sometimes friendships of several years get sour. Meanwhile, some friends get involved too much in their busy lives and are unable to find time for each other. This was the case with actresses Reem Shaikh and Jiya Shankar!

Over the years, Reem Shaikh and Jiya Shankar got busy with their hectic schedule and were unable to meet each other. While Reem was busy doing back-to-back fictional shows, Jiya spent a few months inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Reem Shaikh meets Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar:

Now, after several years, Reem Shaikh and Jiya Shankar have finally met and spent time together. Taking to her social media handle, Reem shared a few pictures and in one of her snap, we see the actress posing with Jiya. The two actresses are seated in a car as they click a selfie. Sharing this post, Reem wrote, "Up close and personal."

Take a look at Reem Shaikh's post here-

As Reem shared this post, Jiya Shankar commented on this post and wrote, "Babyyyy."

What complaint Reem had from Jiya?

For the uninformed, this reunion happened after Reem Shaikh recently complained about Jiya not meeting her. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress had conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram handle when one fan asked her, "can we expect a project of you and Jiya."

Replying to this question, Reem said, "Jiya madam bohot busy hai, voh mujse kayi saalo se mili bhi nahi hai. So I don't think unke pass time hoga ki voh mere sath, kuch bhi, matlab mil bhi sake. So I think you should go ask Jiya. (Jiya madam has become very busy. She hasn't met me for many years now. So I don't think she has time to meet me)."

Watch Reem Shaikh's reply here-

Speaking about Reem Shaikh's professional life, the actress was last seen in a web show titled Raisinghani vs Raisinghani along with Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi. Apart from this, Reem has been a part of several hit shows like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, and so on.

Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar was last seen on Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. She has starred in shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Kaatelal & Sons.

