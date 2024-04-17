After her appearance in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya Shankar has been making headlines for her unapologetic statements and unblushing tweets that have unveiled the sugar-coated facts related to her life.

Similarly, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she made some powerful statements referring to her life’s incidents, that will help every girl in boosting their morale.

Here are some powerful quotes that will empower women:

Love me or hate me this is who I am!

Through this statement, Jiya Shankar briefed her whole personality. The actress stated that she is not afraid to pour her heart out on X, the same way as she never fears apologizing for things that she did wrong. She takes pride in taking and standing for herself.

Moreover, the actress believes in destiny and never loses her mind over things that are not certain. She concluded by saying, “As long as I’m doing things that I love to do. I’m happy!”

It happens once I stay quiet, again, and the third time it happens, I’ll blast

I don’t have time for f**ck boys

With this straight statement, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant clarified that she is not interested in f**ck boys, as she is seeking old-school love. “I believe in old-school love. I want that, and if I can’t have that I don’t have time for f**ck boys. It is what it is.”

Just like some other girl, Jiya too craves true love, as she shares her beautiful thoughts on love, “I think love is the most beautiful thing on this planet, there is nothing above love, and it is magical, and the best feeling ever.” She accepts that love gives you the feeling of profoundness.

I would never run behind a man

Referring to the blacklashes that she faced on social media about her being desperate and running behind Abhishek Malhan. Addressing the same, she boldly disagrees with the fact, “I would never run behind a man, never in my life.”

She further emphasised the same mentioning that she feels contented, as she has everything that she wants in her life. The 29-year-old claims that she is a self-independent woman who has bought a car, and a house and is still ticking all the boxes for herself, why would she ever run behind a man?

From sharing her confident comments to dealing with black lashes, she has proved that Jiya is the man of her life.

More about Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar has previously worked in many popular television shows including, Laal Ishq, Kaatelal & Sons, and Pishachini. Post coming out from Bigg Boss OTT 2, she has been featured in the music album opposite her co-contestant Abhishek Malhan.

After working in the South industry she made her debut in the Marathi film industry from Ved.

