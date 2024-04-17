The ongoing follow-unfollow controversy between Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav is a heated topic among fans of both personalities. After much online discussion around the 'Elvisha' hashtag, fans wondered if Manisha Rani's friendship with Abhishek Malhan still exists. Now, Abhishek shared his thoughts on the apparent fallout between Elvish and Manisha.

In an interview, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up highlighted his bond with Manisha Rani. He even talked about the unfollow incident between her and Elvish Yadav.

Abhishek Malhan on Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav's controversy

In an interview with Galatta India, Abhishek Malhan mentioned that he did not watch the vlogs shared by Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav, which addressed their side of the story regarding the social media incident. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up remarked that he ignored the controversy and stated that Manisha did not speak to him about it. Malhan continued to add that he is aware of the fact that they unfollowed each other on Instagram but did not dive into it.

The YouTuber explained, "I just know that they unfollowed because it became a very big thing on social media. All the Khabri channels of Bigg Boss were sharing everything, and I was like, okay. But the main thing is if they followed or unfollowed, it doesn't matter, but are they still in touch or are they talking or not, that matters. And that's the question they should have asked rather than why did you follow, why did you unfollow?"

Abhishek Malhan elaborates on having limited friends

After extending his thoughts on Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav's apparent fallout, Abhishek Malhan went on to state how one can not have everyone as a friend in life. Malhan explained, "A lot of people need to realize and understand this one thing: you cannot be friends with everyone. You only have a specific set of friends, so that's what matters."

He mentioned that a person only has 3–4 friends whom he calls when in need or remembers in tough times. Abhishek remarked that most of the people in our lives are just acquaintances, not friends. Moreover, the young internet personality added how he remains at ease even if his friends unfollow him on Instagram. Further, Malhan shared being good friends with the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner, Manisha Rani.

Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav's unfollow incident

After Elvish Yadav made claims that Manisha Rani unfollowed him on Instagram and called her act childish, she uploaded a vlog sharing her side of the story. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner firmly stated that she collaborated with Elvish for a video, but the latter did not use their picture as the cover photo. She mentioned that her team contacted him to use the relevant picture, but the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner refused to do so.

The social media personality even addressed her concerns related to the 'childish' tag given by Elvish Yadav. Targeting the YouTuber, she strongly clarified that she doesn't want such a friendship where it means nothing in reality. Manisha mentioned how people thought that she unfollowed Elvish because of his fight with Max.

As a response to her claims, Elvish Yadav shared a vlog on his official YouTube channel and refuted most aspects. Further, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manisha Rani stated that she has never created controversy by gaining likes on social media and will never do so. The talented dancer revealed that she was not hurt by Yadav's statements, which he used in one of his vlogs.

