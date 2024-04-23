Yuzvendra Chahal shined, and how! The cricketer emerged as the star player for Rajasthan Royals, and on Monday (April 22), he created history by becoming the first bowler ever to have 200 wickets under his name in the Indian Premier League. Numerous celebrities, including a few television personalities such as Hina Khan and Vicky Jain, appreciated his splendid achievement.

While Hina reacted to Chahal's special post, which he shared upon earning the 200 wickets mark, Vicky Jain posted a note appreciating the RR player for his bowling prowess.

Hina Khan's comment on Yuzvendra Chahal's post

Yesterday, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, Mumbai Indians faced a tough time competing against the host Rajasthan Royals. While Sandip Sharma delivered a 5-star performance by claiming five wickets against 18 runs, a dominating century by Yashasvi Jaiswal also powered Rajasthan Royals to land a 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

The match also saw Yuzvendra Chahal carving his name in the history of the IPL by taking 200 wickets. The cricketer earned the landmark in his 153rd game. Expressing his joy and delight over the achievement and Rajasthan Royals' memorable win, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a couple of snapshots on his Instagram handle from the RR vs MI match. The cricketer captioned the post, "A win along with memories of a lifetime Brilliant Yashasvi Let's keep cruising."

Have a look at his post:

Reacting to the post, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan expressed her excitement about his historic achievement. The actress wrote, "Yuziiii." Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh also commented. He dropped a couple of applauding and red heart emojis.

Check out the comments here:

Vicky Jain's message to Yuzvendra Chahal

Prior to the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, Bigg Boss 17 fame Vicky Jain extended best wishes to Yuzvendra Chahal and sent luck for the latter's team's victory. Vicky mentioned, "@yuzi_chahl23 mere bhai, best of luck for today's #RRvsMI and all the upcoming matches. You've been playing so well. Sending loads of luck your way!"

Later, congratulating the cricketer on his historic moment, Vicky Jain shared a special note for him. He penned, "Yuzi bhai aap Cha-hal gaye!!! Congratulations, @yuzi_chahal23 for becoming the first bowler ever to claim 200 wickets in the IPL #YuzvendraChahal #RRvsMI."

Check out his story here:

