Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar’s funny banter during a pickle owner pitch win hearts; Checkout

Shark Tank India 3 is constantly grabbing headlines for its interesting pitches and sharky altercations. While the judges often get into heated arguments over securing brands, they also engage in funny banters. Recently, BoAt co-founder Aman Gupta and Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO, Namita Thapar who also share a great bond off screen made for a light moment on the show.

Namita calls Aman ‘bhukkad’

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, the founders of FarmDidi, Anukrit Johari, Manjari Sharma and Asmita Dhodeshwar appeared to present their brand, known for selling natural healthy pickles and chutneys made by rural women. They ask for Rs 50 lakhs in return for 2% equity. The pitch intrigued the sharks and they came up with lucrative counter offers. However, it was Aman Gupta's unique wish that caught eyeballs.

Aman asked the owners to make him taste the food items. Namita interrupted and left a hilarious remark. She said, “Tera yeh bhukkar image change karna padega. Harr season you come across as janmo ka bhukkar (We need to change your image. Every season, you come across as a hungry person)” The business acumen known for his witty sense of humor stated, “If I am not me, then I am not me.”

Take a look at the banger pitch from Shark Tank India 3:

Namita Thapar ( https://www.pinkvilla.com/celebrity/namita-thapar ) went on to taste the karela pickle and loved it. She gave an approval to the makers for its remarkable taste. The entrepreneur further noticed the names of women manufacturers on the label and appreciated the founders for their thoughtful gesture. The deal was closed with a collective offer from Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh. The brand owners agreed on 1 crore for 10% equity.

About Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3 premiered on Jan 22, 2024. The show provides a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to secure funds from seasoned investors. The third chapter of the show introduced six new judges to the existing panel from the previous season. The newcomers are Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. The OG sharks Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh have been part of the show from its earlier seasons.

Shark Tank India 3 streams on the SonyLIV app.

