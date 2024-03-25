Vineeta Singh is one of the Sharks who have appeared on the Shark Tank in India since its inception. The businesswoman gives valuable advice to the pitchers and has invested in so many startups so far. Vineeta also maintains an active social media presence and keeps sharing motivating and inspiring notes for aspiring entrepreneurs. Most recently, she took to her official Instagram handle and shared what business idea one should pick up.

Vineeta Singh talks about picking a business idea

Captioned as 'Always takes longer than you think! So only build what gives you joy,' co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh, dropped a short clip on her Instagram handle. In the video, she is heard sharing her words of wisdom on what business one should start.

Vineeta Singh explained, "Jab ham business start karte hain, mera yeh maanana hai ki hamen wahi idea choose karna chaahie jo hamaare dil ke sabase kareeb ho. Because business bada bana ne mein kaee saal lag jaate hain (when we start a business, I believe that we should choose an idea that is close to our hearts. Because it takes years to build a big business)."

She further added, "And us journey mein agar aap us problem ke bare mein passionate nahin hain, to aap give up kar denge. Par agar aap usake bare mein passionate hain, to aap usko idhar udhar mod ke kisi tarah jugad kar ke haasil kar ke bada kar paynge (And in that journey, if you are not passionate about our problem, then you will give up. But if you are passionate about it, then you will somehow achieve it and make it big)."

"Har founder ka ek instinct hota hai, us ko sun ke apne dil ke kareeb jo problem hai ussi ki taraf jaye (Every founder has an instinct; listen to it and go towards the problem that is close to your heart)," underlined Vineeta Singh.

Check out Vineeta Singh's post here:

Netizens react to Vineeta Singh's video

Reacting to Vineeta Singh's valuable advice, several netizens mentioned how she continues to motivate them. A fan wrote, "Very true. #oneideaonelife It feels like wow hearing this from you, Ma'am!! I'm working on same ideology in my training program, especially for moms and homemakers." Another netizen commented, "Yes so inspiring , I am trying to working on same strategies. Thank you, thank You @vineetasng." One of the comments read, "Thank you for the motivation, @vineetasng."

Have a look at some of the comments here:

About Vineeta Singh

Going by Vineeta Singh's LinkedIn profile, Vineeta Singh went to IIT Madras and is also an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad. She graduated by majoring in electrical engineering, and in 2005, Vineeta attended the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

Interestingly, there, she headed the alumni cell for a year and completed her MBA degree in 2007. Before launching her cosmetic company, SUGAR, in 2015, Vineeta Singh is known to have co-founded a beauty and grooming subscription company that goes by the name FAB BAG.

Coming to her personal life, the now Shark Tank India judge is married to Kaushik Mukherjee. He serves as another co-founder and COO of Sugar Cosmetics.

Vineeta Singh in Shark Tank India 3

Speaking of her investments in the current season of Shark Tank India, Vineeta Singh has invested in various startups. Be it investing solo or securing combined deals with other Sharks on the show, Vineeta ensures profitable deals are made. For the uninitiated, Shark Tank India 3 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Sony LIV.

