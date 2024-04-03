There are several instances when Ritesh Agarwal has been hailed as one of the most humble and generous Sharks on Shark Tank India 3. On the business reality show, he has invested in a couple of startups. Ritesh also maintains an active social media presence and keeps sharing his valuable advice with entrepreneurs. This time, the billionaire hotelier shared a video explaining the concept of 'advisory equity' in the simplest way.

Ritesh Agarwal's recent video

Recently, Ritesh Agarwal posted a short clip on his social media account in which he elaborated on the meaning and insights of advisory equity. The founder of OYO stated, "Advisory equity distinguished individuals ko di jaati hai jo aapki company ki growth mein madad karein (Advisory equity is given to distinguished individuals who help in your company's growth)."

He further added, "Yeh shares zyadatar Rs 10 per share yaa isi tarike ki kisi nominal value mein di jaati hai (These shares are usually issued at Rs 10 per share or similar nominal value)."

Sharing the video, Ritesh wrote, "Many young founders often get confused when it comes to offering advisory equity. Prior to offering advisory equity, be very focused in ensuring that the advisor comes with insights that will strategically help your company grow. People who are incompatible with your vision or lack the expertise can significantly impact your growth."

Check out Ritesh Agarwal's video here:

Fans react to Ritesh Agarwal's video

After Shark Tank India 3's Ritesh Agarwal posted the video explaining the 'advisory equity' term, one of the fans praised him and penned a long note. The comment read, "Hello Ritesh, you are the best Shark on the Tank. Your values and respect are top class reflects every inch of gratitude and genuine comments to date. May good things happen for you and your efforts towards growth and success may manifold a million times. Best Wishes from Australia and good health to your missus for the baby. Stay blessed."

Another user wrote, "Hello @riteshagar, I have learnt many things from you and still learning there is a wish that how can I reach out to you." One of the admirers expressed, "He is the man with 0 ego and attitude. He is absolutely the pure soul."

