Anupam Mittal, best known as one of the Sharks on Shark Tank India 3, is often referred to as the coolest Shark on the show. One of the leading businessmen in the country, Mittal maintains an active presence on social media.

Although the show drew curtains last month, the Sharks continue to share interesting business insights, wisdom, and more on social media. In a recent LinkedIn post, Anupam Mittal shared some solid advice for all entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Anupam Mittal's advice for all entrepreneurs

The Shark posted an intriguing tweet today: "How do you kill a company?" He pasted a link to his latest Instagram post along with it. The Shark Tank India 3 judge wrote a detailed post about how the wrong leadership can prove to be a disaster for the company. The post starts with, "How do you kill a company? By hiring the wrong leadership!"

Further, Anupam Mittal went on to talk about how the business can have the best product, a hardworking team, and also the right market but still fail. e wrote, "You can have a revolutionary product, a passionate team, and a booming market – all brought to their knees by a few bad decisions at the Leadership level. While we all know this, hiring the right senior folks is yet another thing that falls in the list of – "Simple but not easy."

Founders & CXOs today are bombarded with fancy recruitment tools, psychometric evaluations, and interview techniques promising the perfect hire. But, most of them are only marginally effective. Unlikely that a smart senior individual will fail an interview, no?"

Here's Anupam Mittal's post:

Anupam Mittal on what he focuses on

Further, Mittal continued to share essential points on what to focus on. His post continued, "So, here are the 3 things I focus on -

1.⁠ ⁠Meet again & again & …

Everyone has their guard up during office hours and official interviews. The key is to be in a more relaxed environment and the best setting is over a meal - saves time too. Also, one such meeting won't do. You specifically need 3 and here is the brilliant hack -> If every meeting gives you more confidence, you got your hire. If you get more doubtful, move on.

2.⁠ ⁠Do "Unnamed" Ref Checks

'Named' ref checks don't work. I use my own networks to find common connections and request them for a confidential 15-20 min ref check. For this to work – Use my "PEARL" ref check theory (a detailed post on this soon):

P - Promise reciprocity

E - Ensure confidentiality

A - Ask targeted questions

R - Retrieve critical insights

L - Learn rehire potential

3.⁠ ⁠Hire Builders

What you want in a leader is -> High learning agility + Strong ownership + Outcome orientation + High degree of candor

'Builders' are usually like that – they like to roll up their sleeves and get shit done. Preachers & politicians can create toxicity in an org, what you are looking for are scientists who love questioning the status quo and finding the right answers. Building a winning leadership team takes time, but hire correctly and you will cut down half your workload. Whatsay? Ready to be hired?"

Wasn't it interesting to read? Coming from the founder and CEO of the People Group, Mittal's advice should inspire entrepreneurs and industry leaders to take it seriously and start working on it.

