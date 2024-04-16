In a recent discussion, Shark Tank India 3’s Amit Jain revealed an interesting detail about the show. He gave insights into what goes behind the camera on the sets, with the pitchers, and the deals. What surprised the viewers was when he revealed that the cheques given on the show were fake—well, the ones given immediately on the show after a deal was secured.

Another surprising statement was that he met the investors before the camera started rolling. Read on to know more about the revelations he made.

Amit Jain on meeting the investors before the camera starts rolling

In an interview with Bhanu Pathak on his YouTube channel, Amit Jain shared how a deal goes through, how the money reaches the pitcher, and more. The process involves a lot more than being impressed by the pitch and signing up for a deal. Whatever the pitchers say on the show is verified first.

Laughing about how fake cheques are given on the show, Amit Jain revealed, "Woh cheque toh nakli hote hai bhai! Woh symbolic cheque hote hai. (That cheque is fake; it's only symbolic.) It's not linked to my account. It has the format made by Shark Tank. It's personalized; the company name is there, my signature, my amount but not my bank account! The cheque signifies that a deal has happened."

Talking about what goes on after that, he says, “Then the due diligence happens, papers are called, and whatever you said on the show will be verified.”

Amit Jain on how the Sharks bond behind the camera

Talking about bonding with other Sharks behind the camera, Amit Jain shared memories from the Shark Tank India 3 sets.

“Namita (Thapar) gets her home-cooked food. She’s like the ‘mother’ in the group. So we munch on her food; there’s a small pantry. It’s a small area but there’s a lot of fun that keeps happening. Dance, music, Aman (Gupta) gets his speakers, plays music on full volume and people dance. On the show, you’re competing, not when you’re in the lounge,” shared the shark.

Amit Jain on meeting pitchers before the pitch airs

Talking about the investments he makes, Amit Jain shared how serious he is about them. He shared the practices that he follows before each investment. “You’ll never hear about me saying that I’m not paying attention; if I’ve invested in a startup, I also give my time. If I invest in someone, I meet them before their pitch airs. So we spend one and a half hours before that, where I can guide them on how to prepare before it airs. I make sure that I meet every single investor company before airing, tell them to make inventory, work on the website, and track numbers.”

Shark Tank India 3 went off the air after airing the last episode on March 31st. The other Sharks this season were Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ritesh Agarwal, Peyush Bansal, Radhika Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, and Ronnie Screwvala.

