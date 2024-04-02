It’s a wrap for Shark Tank India 3. The final episode was aired on March 31, and in the last few episodes of the show, sustainability took the spotlight as several ecopreneurs shared their business ideas. One such ecopreneur was Prachi, CEO of a carbon footprint company. She left all the Sharks highly impressed and Aman Gupta even made interesting revelations about his wife and shared that she would be proud of this investment. Read on to learn why he said so.

Pitcher introduces her business

Pitcher Prachi talked about the environment and how climate change is creating day-to-day problems in the lives of individuals. The entrepreneur shared that she has built an app to help reduce carbon footprints. She then talked about her initiative for a better environment in the world. The CEO asked for 25 lakhs for 5% equity in the company.

Watch the promo of the episode here:

After Prachi’s pitch, all the judges seemed very impressed with her and asked for more details about her company. The pitcher went on to share how she has represented India several times and is an environmental advisor for several big companies in the country.

Aman Gupta seemed quite interested in her business and talked about how his wife has a similar interest. The Shark Tank India 3 judge shared that his wife, Piya, has been a part of several environmental projects and these topics are dinner table discussions for him and his family.

Advertisement

Anupam Mittal and Azhar Iqubal also praised the pitcher’s business idea. Later, she gave a demo of her app and requested Sharks promise her a few things. While she asked Aman to not eat non-vegetarian food for a week, she requested that Radhika skip using AC for a day.

Later, Aman and Radhika decided to give Prachi a combined offer. They offer her 25 lakhs for 10% equity in the company. They decide to take 5% each and offer her 12.5 lakh each. While giving the check to Prachi, Aman said, “My wife will really be happy with the fact that I invested in your business.” Prachi thanks the sharks for the same.

The first episode of Shark Tank India 3 premiered on January 22, 2024, and the last episode was on March 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reveals people felt 'sorry' for her as she worked in TV to pay father's hospital bills