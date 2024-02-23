Mehndi Wala Ghar is winning the hearts of the audiences and is getting love and appreciation. The story of the show revolves around a broken family and how a few members of the family try to sort out differences and mend ways to bring the family together. Shehzad Shaikh plays the character of Rahul in the show who will be seen striving hard to sort the misunderstanding between the members of the family.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shehzad spoke at length about his transition from character roles to lead roles, working with prominent faces, and more.

Shehzad Shaikh on taking inspiration from Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget and others

Shehzad Shaikh said, "Basically, that was the strategy that I applied because I knew that the day I'd step into the shoes of the main lead, I'd probably have very little time to learn and grow. Because, once you're launched as a hero, you can not go back. And in the beginning of my career, I was trying to put pieces together, I was learning the craft and everything. I had a lovely experience wherein I quietly sat and observed everyone. In my first show, I got a chance to work with Surbhi Jyoti in Qubool Hai and that was a great learning experience and journey for me."

Advertisement

He added, "My next was Bepannah with Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget. Just to watch them work on a day-to-day basis was an amazing learning experience for me. And right after that, I bagged Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which went on for three straight years for me."

Have a look at Shehzad Shaikh's video from Mehndi Wala Ghar-

The Qubool Hai actor said, "After that, I felt like I'd reached a point where I was ready for lead roles and that I was ready for the step-up and enter the rings of the big roles. Once you enter that ring, all the phenomenal actors that I mentioned, become your competitors. I'm extremely competitive."

He added, "I mean, if I was sitting in the rain for seven to eight years and watching, I'm coming to take it all and that's what my intention. So, I'm coming with a fierce force and I can't ask for more as our show is quite well promoted. I feel if Sindoor Ki Keemat was my first step as a lead, this role in Mehendi Wala Ghar will solidify my position as a main lead. I think, 3-4 more shows and if the audience like my work, success will definitely pour in.

Shehzad Shaikh on the transition from secondary roles to main leads

The Bepannah actor said, "Doing second leads to the main lead was a huge issue for me because even if I've worked with those prominent faces, nobody taught me the ropes and nobody taught me how you're supposed to do and what should be your expectations. When I first started as a lead in Sindoor Ki Keemat, for a good 2-3 months, it was very difficult for me to find my footing.

He added, "But once I did find my footing, it became as easy as breathing. To the point that when I woke up in the morning and reported on the sets at 9 am, it was office time for me until 9 pm. You will never see me sitting or taking breaks, I'll be seen running around. My policy is that if someone has given me a job, it's my job to run with it and give you a successful show. Because the more success I can contribute to and more profits that the producers make, the better the chances are for me to bag my next project."

Advertisement

Mehndi Wala Ghar also stars actors like Karan Mehra, Shruti Anand, and Vibha Chibber among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzad Shaikh and Shruti Anand roped in for new show