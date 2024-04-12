After being a part of popular TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bepannah, Shehzad Shaikh is playing the lead role in the Sony TV show Mehndi Wala Ghar. Shaikh plays the character of Rahul in the show. The show is at an important juncture as Mouli has started to develop romantic feelings for Rahul. Shehzad recently celebrated Eid and as the celebration continues for three days, we connected with him to know his thoughts on celebrating the festival and more. Read on to know his responses.

Shehzad Shaikh on one Eid ritual that he follows without fail

The actor shared, "One Eid ritual that is followed by us, without fail, is the Eid's namaz in the morning which we wake up for and it's the breakfast after that followed by a good, nice nap. After chilling, we celebrate Eid with our family and take our mom and dad's blessings."

Shehzad Shaikh on Ramzan celebration on childhood

The Bepannah actor said, "During our childhood in Saudi Arabia, Ramzan was celebrated as the best month of all year because there would be fasting throughout the day and Iftar parties through the night and it would be celebrated for six days after the actual Eid. So, it was a complete month of celebration and festivities for us."

The best thing about Ramzan and Eid according to Shehzad Shaikh

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said, "I think the best thing about Ramzan is that it is the ultimate detox from the kind of life that I lived throughout the year, and Eid is the celebration of the end of being such a good and disciplined person. And now I get to celebrate and have a lovely time and I don't know, I think it's the reward. So Ramzan is the work and Eid is the reward."

Shehzad Shaikh on how the Eid celebration has changed over the years

Shehzad Shaikh said, "I miss going for the Namaz on our tennis courts in Saudi Arabia because we used to be so many people and I miss going shopping and spending so much time with all the family and everyone, especially the long parties that went on for at least two or three days, back-to-back. So, those were the most amazing times and a lot of great food."

He added, "Every house would have different, different delicacies, and we'd have Arab cuisine, and we'd have Middle Eastern cuisine. We'd have American cuisine. On Sunday, there would be Indians for the Indian parties. I think the best Eid memory also that I've had is one of these parties itself and this used to happen at Kayak Camp where I grew up."

The Mehndi Wala Ghar actor added, "Ramzan and Eid have been mostly on set for the past five years. I'm very blessed and happy to be at work because I remember during my dark days I prayed, and I prayed to God that dear Lord, make me so busy as an actor that I never, ever find time for anything else and touch wood, that's the kind of life and ease I've been having, and I'm very grateful to all of them."

Shehzad Shaikh on what Eidi he would like to give to his fans

He concluded, "I'd like to throw a huge Iftar party like Baba Siddiqui to all my fans and try to get all of them under one roof. So, we could all party and celebrate together; celebrate our lives, and celebrate their love and support for me."

