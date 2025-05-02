Every cabin crew member will relate to Helly Shah's heartbreak scene from Zyada Mat Udd; PROMO

Zyada Mat Udd is a new show, and its gripping storyline has kept the viewers hooked. The storyline of the show revolves around the cabin crew members and their personal life struggles. A new clip from the show, featuring lead actors Helly Shah, Shehzada Shaikh and Aishwarya Sakhuja, will leave you in stitches. Helly, who portrays Kajal and is an air hostess, can be seen giving instructions to the passengers on the flight, which leaves her colleagues shocked. Every crew member who has to work while dealing with heartbreak will relate to this clip

Advertisement

Colors TV uploaded a glimpse of this scene of Zyada Mat Udd on their official social media handle. In this promo, Kajal (Helly Shah) and all the cabin crew members, who are busy as the flight is about to take off, get shocked after hearing Kajal's sarcastic instructions. She greets the passengers and mentions how nothing is good about the morning. While informing them about the emergency doors, Kajal advises the passengers to die instead.

While her colleagues are shocked, Kajal then instructs the passengers about the oxygen mask and advises them to wear their masks first instead of helping others, as the world is selfish and everyone cares about themselves. She then informs them to get their own life jackets and not be dependent on others, as others might betray them. Speaking about the turbulence, Kajal says that she is hopeful that the flight doesn't face turbulence.

Watch video of Helly Shah's scene from Zyada Mat Udd here-

Advertisement

The caption of this promo read, "We all have that one friend jiska break up ke baad duniya se vishwaas uth jaata hai!"

Zyada Mat Udd majorly revolves around Goldie, a rich, spoiled son of an airline owner, who turns into an obedient cabin crew member to prove himself worthy to be the CEO of the airline. The show revolves around the challenges he faces while doing his job and the journey he lives with his fellow cabin crew members. Apart from Helly and Shehzada Shaikh, the show also stars Aishwarya Sakhuja in pivotal roles.

Zyada Mat Udd premiered on Colors TV on March 8, 2025. The show can be watched every Saturday and Sunday at 11 PM.

ALSO READ: List of 7 upcoming Indian TV shows set to release soon: Naagin 7, Zyada Mat Udd, Veer Hanuman and more