Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana's theory for heartbreak is 100 percent gold: 'Every time a man disappoints me...'

Himanshi Khurana shot to fame after Bigg Boss 13 and has been a popular personality since then. Her relationship with Asim Riaz was also one of the biggest highlights of the season. However, the couple later parted ways due to various reasons. Now, her recent post about a man disappointing her has caught our eye. Sharing her few gorgeous photos, Himanshi shared her interesting theory on heartbreak, which is 100 percent gold.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram account, Himanshi Khurana uploaded a few photos from her recent outing. In these pictures, the actress looked gorgeous in a maroon see-through top. Here, she looked busy reading the book, admiring the beauty around her, clicking pictures and more. Himanshi even shared a few glimpses of the place she had visited. The beautiful and serene location is just too gorgeous. In this carousel post, Himanshi shared her theory on heartbreak and wrote, "Mooi Notion: Everytime a man disappoints me, I get sexier."

Here are Himanshi Khurana's gorgeous PICS -

Himanshi Khurana's personal life made headlines after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. During her stint on this controversial reality show, Himanshi and Asim Riaz fell in love with each other. Even after the show, their relationship continued for a long time. While the couple dated for three years, in December 2023, they decided to mutually part ways due to their 'respective religious differences.' The breakup left fans in shock since their romantic journey was cherished by all.

Advertisement

After almost six months, on May 4, 2024, Asim Riaz raised curiosity among fans after he shared a picture with a mystery girl on his social media handle. Without revealing the identity of his alleged girlfriend, the Bigg Boss 13 fame indirectly dropped hints of being in a new relationship. However, after sharing glimpses with this new girl for some time, the rapper then didn't open up about his relationship.

Speaking about Himanshi, after her breakup with Asim, her personal life has been under wraps. However, the actress continues to stay in touch with her fans through social media.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz's ex-GF Himanshi Khurana gives BEFITTING reply to fan who asked 'Itni baar doctor ke paas kyo jaati ho?