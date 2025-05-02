Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Will Renuka's passion for dance land her in trouble? WATCH

Udne Ki Aasha, starring Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in lead roles, has been entertaining the fans with its amazing storyline. Kanwar plays Sachin, whereas Neha plays Sayli. In the show, Sachin and Sayli's tiff with Renuka (played by Radhika Vidyasagar) is seen from the start. Now, it seems that Renuka's passion towards dance will land her in huge trouble, and Sayli and Sachin will help her in this tough time.

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Udne Ki Aasha, offering the audience a glimpse of the upcoming episodes. As the promo starts, it can be seen that Renuka gets emotional after seeing Anupama fulfilling her dream of opening a dance academy. She then takes inspiration from Anupama and decides to practice dance. As Renuka decides to learn Bharatnatyam, Sayli and Sachin arrive as her first students.

While Sayli and Sachin learn dance from Renuka, Renuka accidentally gets stuck in a pose. Sayli and Sachin then realise that Renuka is stuck and has gotten a cramp in her back. The caption of this promo read, "Move se balm tak, kaisi rahi Renuka ki dance school ki pehli din?"

Watch promo of Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming twist here-

Fans are extremely excited for this upcoming twist and can't wait to see if Sachin and Sayli's relationship with Renuka gets better. At present, the storyline revolves around Roshini's secret. Roshini, who has a first child from her marriage, has hidden this truth from her in-laws. However, Sayli and Sachin are doubtful as her son Krish often addresses Roshini as her mother.

Due to the interesting storyline, Udne Ki Aasha often ranks in the first spot of the TRP chart. This week also the show has ranked first and has got a 1.9 rating.

Udne Ki Aasha also stars Sanjay Narvekar, Radhika Vidyasagar, Puru Chibber, Tanvi Shewale, Devashish Chandiramani, Vaishali Arora and a few more in pivotal roles.

