Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin POLL Result: Not Sai-Virat or Savi-Rajat but THIS couple emerges as audience's favorite

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the headlines lately as several interesting twists are set to be introduced in the show. Amid these intriguing developments, Pinkvilla launched a new poll asking our readers to vote for their favorite couple from the show. The nominations for this poll included Sai-Virat, Savi-Ishaan, Savi-Rajat, and Tejaswini-Neil. Now, the results are finally out. According to the results, Tejaswini-Neil are the winners.

Advertisement

On May 2, 2025, Pinkvilla asked the audience to vote for their favorite couple from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. From the aforementioned nominations, the audience chose Tejaswini and Neil as their favorite couple. It appears that the new couple in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has quickly won the hearts of the audience with their intense chemistry. The two received 41.63% of the votes, making them the most favorite duo on the show.

Take a look at the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin poll results here-

Vaibhavi Hankare portrays the role of Tejaswini, whereas Param Singh plays the role of Neil. Following Tejaswini and Neil, Savi and Ishaan emerged as the second-favourite couple of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Savi and Ishaan's pair received 31.84% votes. While Bhavika Sharma essayed the role of Savi, Shakti Arora played Ishaan.

For the uninformed, Tejaswini and Neil's pair in the show is set to end as a new twist will be introduced. Vaibhavi Hankare's track is coming to an end in the show and she will be shown dead. Amidst this, Bhavika aka Savi will make a comeback to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Advertisement

With this twist, fans will now see Savi and Neil's storyline in the upcoming episodes. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin currently stars Param Singh, Sanam Johar, and Vaibhavi Hankare in the lead roles. After Vaibhavi's exit, Bhavika Sharma will play the lead role opposite Param. The episodes featuring the major twist in the show will air from Monday, May 5.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bhavika Sharma DENIES reports of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers approaching her to re-enter show