EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzad Shaikh and Shruti Anand roped in for new show

Many new shows are being made for the entertainment of viewers. Pinkvilla has learned that the makers of Barrister Babu and Banni Chow Home Delivery are all set to produce yet another TV show for Sony TV. We at Pinkvilla have exclusive information about the lead cast of the show.

Shehzad Shaikh and Shruti Anand bag the new show

As per Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzad Shaikh and Mann Sundar fame Shruti Anand are all set to team up for the first time in Sony TV's upcoming show, under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show is said to be a family drama and has many prominent faces from the industry.

We buzzed Shehzad, but he refused to comment on the news. When we contacted Shruti, she confirmed the buzz and said, "Yes, I am doing the show, but I can't divulge any more details as I'm bound by the contract."

Shehzad Shaikh and Shruti Anand's previous TV shows

Shehzad Shaikh played important roles in shows like Bepannah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Qubool Hai. The actor made his presence felt with his impeccable acting chops. Shehzad bagged his first lead role with Four Lions' show Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se.

Shruti Anand lands first major role after being spotted by Mann Sundar creators.

TV show by Shashi Sumeet Productions

Shashi Sumeet Productions has a great bond with Sony TV, as they've rolled out many popular TV shows for the channel, like Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai and Kyun Uthey Dil Chod Aaye, among others. The production house is also all set for the release of their upcoming show on Colors, titled Mera Balam Thanedaar, starring Shagun Pandey and Shruti.

Apart from these, they have produced popular TV shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Barrister Babu, Durga Aur Charu, Banni Chow Home Delivery, and Tu Suraj Mai Saanjh Piyaji, among others.