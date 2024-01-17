EXCLUSIVE: Mehndi Wala Ghar's Shehzad Shaikh on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai connection with co-star Karan Mehra
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shehzad Shaikh spoke about bagging Mehndi Wala Ghar, working with Karan Mehra in the show and more.
Pinkvilla was the first to report about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzad Shaikh being roped in for the Sony TV show. Now, the promos of the show, Mehndi Wala Ghar are out and the show is slated to hit the TV screens from 23rd February 2024.
Pinkvilla contacted Shaikh and reminded him of working with Karan Mehra on this show. The duo share a connection way back to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Karan Mehra played the first main lead of the show Naitik Singhania. Shehzad Shaikh entered the show much later, after Mehra's exit. He played the character of Naksh Singhania in the show.
Shehzad Shaikh is all praises for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karan Mehra
When asked if he spoke to Karan about the same, Shehzad Shaikh said, "Naksh and Naitik in the same show! (laughs). No, I haven't gotten the time to sit down and have an in-depth conversation about it with him. He is always working and is very busy on the sets. Everyone is! We have not gotten that time to have a one-on-one conversation because I feel if we start talking, it will go forever and ever."
Have a look at Shehzad Shaikh's recent post on Instagram reconnecting with a previous co-actor
Shehzad Shaikh on the legacy of YRKKH created by Karan Mehra and Hina Khan
He said, "If you go to see Karan Mehra and Hina Khan set the foundation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years. After that people are literally taking pay cheque after pay cheque and are building on top and are enjoying the fruits of their labor."
"That's why, I think somewhere I am very grateful for him to have done that show as because of these actors, I also got an opportunity to play a character which went on for three years and obviously others also worked hard for that show, but I have a huge amount of respect for him, always.", he concluded.
Mehndi Wala Ghar also stars actors like Rema Wohra, Vibha Chibber, Shruti Anand, and Rushad Rana, among others.
