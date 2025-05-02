INSIDE PICS: THIS star from Stree 2 will now feature in Laughter Chefs; find out who

Laughter Chefs, the hit cooking reality show, is set to welcome an interesting guest in the upcoming episodes of the show. While the promos are not yet out, Aly Goni has shared a few inside pictures from the Laughter Chefs set featuring the special guest. This special guest has played a major role in the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2. While his identity in the film was hidden, his pictures went viral on social media. This special guest is none other than Sarkata.

Advertisement

Aly Goni, who is also a contestant on Laughter Chefs 2, uploaded a few pictures from the sets of the show. In these snaps, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav and Vicky Jain look shocked as they pose beside Sarkata from Stree 2. The name of Sarkata from Stree 2 is Sunil Kumar. Sunil's real face in the film was under wraps as per the story, however, the actor still rose to fame due to his huge height. In these photos, the Laughter Chefs contestants look shocked as they pose beside Sunil Kumar, who is a giant. Sharing these photos, Aly added a "shock" emoticon in the caption of this post.

Here's Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav and Vicky Jain's PICS with Sarkata:

As Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar will be seen in the upcoming episodes, fans will surely see some hilarious moments of him with the Laughter Chefs cast.

Laughter Chefs 2, premiered on January 25, 2025, and has been entertaining the fans since then. The show consists of several celebrities who are given a task to cook unique dishes by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Laughter Chefs 2 started with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, Abdu Rozik, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar.

Advertisement

However, later Abdu Rozik and Mannara Chopra took an exit from the show due to various reasons. Later, Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma and a few more from season 1 returned to the second season.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abdu Rozik is NOT quitting Laughter Chefs 2; here's the truth behind speculations of his exit