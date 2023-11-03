EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai's Pranali Rathod on Harshad Chopda; 'AbhiRa might end but not HARSHALI'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is heading towards yet another generation leap. The current cast of the show consisting of Pranali Rathod, and Harshad Chopda among others will be exiting the show paving the way for new actors to take the legacy of the show forward. On her last day shoot for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali Rtahod had a brief chat exclusively with Pinkvilla wherein she discussed her character in the show, co-star Harshad Chopda among others.

Pranali Rathod gives a message to #HarShali fans

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, actress Pranali Rathod expressed being emotional about her exit from the show. When asked about #AbhiRa (Abhimanyu- Akshara) and #HarShali (Harshad- Pranali) fans being upset with the generation leap, Pranali said, "Well, what do I tell them? I just want to say that I love each one of them and I see all the messages that they've been writing and the edits that they make. I see all of them and feel very grateful for the love that they've showered upon me."

She further added, "#AbhiRa might end but not #HarShali. We will keep meeting. I'm sure the entire cast will have reunions, so, offscreen, I'm sure we all will still be connected. Aur hamare fans #Harshali edits banate rahege (laughs)." (Our fans will continue making Harshad-Pranali edits).

Have a look at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod's post with Harshad Chopda

Pranali Rathod on Harshad Chopda

"Over these two years of my association with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, I have learned a lot from all the actors, especially Harshad. He has been very supportive." When asked about Harshad as a person, Pranali said, "He is a very genuine guy. He is a great person."

She added, "He is extremely professional, and a great friend to me. He is very good with kids and animals. We used to play with animals all the time. He is my BFF. I won't say I'll miss him because hum milte rahenge yaar." (Will keep meeting).

Pranali Rathod on the character Akshara

"I feel, Akshara will always stay special. I have won awards and received love and appreciation for the character and it will always be closer to my heart. The feeling of exiting the show hasn't sunken yet. I am still processing it. The other day, a few actors shot for their last and it was quite an emotional day for us."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post leap will hit the screens from 6th November 2023.

