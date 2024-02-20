Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Meghanada practices for Yudh Abhyas; aims to become the best

Shrimad Ramayan has managed to grab the attention of viewers with its intriguing portrayal of the epic saga. In addition to the magnificent sets and screenplay, the show is being applauded for its exceptional casting. Talented actors Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, and Basant Bhatt are already winning hearts with their performances as Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshmana respectively. Now, Rushiraj Pawar is entering the show as Ravana and Mandodari’s son, Meghanada.

Meghanada aims to become the best

The official social media handle of SonyTV has uploaded a promo of Shrimad Ramayan giving a glimpse of what it is offering next to the viewers. The teaser begins with Ravana asking about his son. He gets to know that Meghanada is with Guru Shukracharya for Yudh Abhyas. Ravana gets happy on knowing the same and states, “Atiuttam, Shoorveer hai Meghanada. Indra ko harakar Indrajit ban chuka hai. Is sansaar mein, us jaisa maharathi koi nahi. Parantu ab bhi woh santusht nahi. Abh bhi prayaas kar raha hai aage badhne ka (Very good, Meghanada is a knight. He defeated Indra to become Indrajit. There is no warrior like him in the entire world. But he is not satisfied and is still trying to move further).”

As the frame changes, Meghnada is seen meditating when a bunch of people attempt to attack him. They try to proceed towards him, but he hears their sound and kills all of them with his arrow.

The caption of the promo reads, “क्यों बनना है मेघनाद को श्रेष्ठ? क्या है उसका लक्ष्य? जानने केलिए देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Why does Meghnad have to become the best? What is his goal? Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Look at the recent teaser of Shrimad Ramayan here:

In the previous episodes of Shrimad Ramayan, Lord Rama decided to go into exile for 14 years to fulfill his mother, Kaikeyi’s wish. He along with his wife, Goddess Sita and brother, Lakshmana set out on a tough journey and reached a forest. Ram met Kevat on his way, who helped him cross the Ganga river.

