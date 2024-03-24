EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shrimad Ramayan’s Nikitin Dheer opens up on his first audition experience

Nikitin Dheer is receiving widespread praise for his role as Raavan in Shrimad Ramayan. His dedication to the role is evident in his performance, and he is thrilled to receive such positive feedback from viewers, reflecting his effort.

Nikitin Dheer’s first audition

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nikitin Dheer opened up about his journey in the industry, reminiscing about his initial days and sharing insights into his first audition experience. Recalling the audition, Dheer revealed the intriguing process he underwent, stating, "I remember that it was bizarre. I don’t know if that film ever got made or what happened. It was one of the first auditions."

The actor shared, “I gave an audition for this film. I remember I went to meet a producer in his room in the center. Mujhse pehle aur mujhse baad bhi 15-15 minute baad bhi ladke unse mil rahe the toh unhone ek sheet diya tha ki dialouge bolo. Hindi aati hai? Ji sir aati hai, Dialouge bola phir, phir bola dance aata hai? Ji sir aata hai, karke dikhao. Unhone bola, Koi bhi gaana apne mann m socho or karke dikhao. (Before and after me, every 15 minutes, boys were meeting them, so they gave them a sheet to speak a dialogue. 'Do you know Hindi?' 'Yes, sir, I do.' I said the dialogue, then they asked, 'Do you know how to dance?' 'Yes, sir, I do. Show it.' They said, 'Think of any song in your mind and perform it’).'"

About Nikitin Dheer’s professional life:

Nikitin Dheer started acting in 2008 with a role in Jodhaa Akbar, where he starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Critics praised his performance, calling him ‘fantastic.’ He also appeared in Mission Istaanbul the same year.

In 2011, he appeared in Ready with Salman Khan and Asin. The following year, he had a smaller role in Dabangg 2 with Salman Khan again. Then, in 2013, he portrayed the antagonist in Chennai Express opposite Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Even though his role wasn't significant, people praised his tough look in the movie. He has gained recognition in movies, OTT platforms, and TV shows, and now he's captivating audiences with his role in the mythological series, Shrimad Ramayan.

