Shrimad Ramayan fame Nikhlesh Rathore express admiration for onscreen mother Shilpa Saklani

Shrimad Ramayan has managed to earn a huge fan base in a short period of time. The viewers have been loving this rendition of Ramayana. Besides its grand sets and way of retelling the epic mythological saga, Shrimad Ramayan is attracting eyeballs for its stellar cast. In a recent chat with ETimes, Nikhlesh Rathore who plays the iconic character of Bharata on the show, opened up on his equation with his onscreen mother, Queen Kaikeyi essayed by veteran actress, Shilpa Saklani.

Nikhlesh Rathore praises Shilpa Saklani

Talking about Shilpa Saklani, Nikhlesh Rathore aka Bharata from Shrimad Ramayan said that he has formed a lovely offscreen bond with the popular actress. He stated, “I enjoy shooting with Shilpa ma’am. She is beautiful and very kind. She brings so much positive vibes on the set.”

Continuing the same, the Vighnaharta Ganesh actor shared how Shilpa makes him improvise scenes. He quoted, “Currently, we are shooting for major scenes in which Bharata learns about Kaikeyi’s plans of sending his brother Rama exile, and hurting the emotions of his father, Dasharatha, so that I become a king after which he will disown her. So, while shooting she was so perfect that it became easier for me to deliver dialogues. She encourages my performance. She is a very helpful and talented actress. There’s so much to learn from her, be it professionalism or humble behavior.”

Take a look at Nikhlesh Rathore’s Instagram post:

Furthermore, Nikhlesh revealed that Shilpa often gives him special treats as they eat together. He said that she cares for him in real life too just as she does in the story. “In the coming episodes, the audience will see differences between us but off-screen we share a happy bond,” added the actor.

For the unversed, Shrimad Ramayan has an exceptional cast that includes actors like Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, and Basant Bhatt, Shilpa Saklani, Nikhlesh Rathore, Arav Chowdharry, Anandi Tripathi, and Bhavana Aneja among others. It is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions. The show airs every Mon-Fri at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

