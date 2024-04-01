Splitsvilla X5 has begun! The show has an interesting twist this season as the contestants are divided into villas. One villa is the Splitsvilla X5 while the other villa is called the Ex-isle wherein the ex-flames of the contestants will be staying while keeping an eye on their moves. While the show is all about the Splitsvillians finding love amidst controversial scenarios, often the hosts and guests share their inputs and experiences. In teh upcoming episodes of the show, host of the show Sunny Leone will be seen sharing a heartbreaking story.

Sunny Leone reveals being engaged to someone else before marrying Daniel Weber

In the preview of the show, a contestant Dewangini Vyas is seen talking about her engagement with boyfriend Divyansh Pokharna. She shared how things didn't materialize between the two and broke down in tears. Sunny couldn't help but share her experience as she revealed being in a committed relationship before her wedding with Daniel Weber. She revealed how her then-boyfriend fell out of love.

Take a look at a recent promo of Splitsvilla X5:

Sunny Leone shared her experience and heartbreak story, "I was also engaged once before I met my husband. I just asked him, do you even love me anymore and he was like 'No, I don't love you anymore.' So, I can understand, how you feel."

After sharing her story, Sunny walked towards Dewangini and hugged her.

Dewangini Vyas' ex-boyfriend Divyansh Pokharna in Ex-isle

As a member of the Ex-isle villa, the makers have also brought Dewangini's ex-flame Divyansh Pokharna on the show. In yesterday's episode, when Pokharna learned that his ex-flame Dewangini is in Splitsvilla, he had a surprising reaction. While the other Ex-Isle contestants were disappointed with the news, Pokharna was excited. He revealed that he would use this opportunity to win her girl back as things took an ugly turn between them because of their families.

Pokharna revealed that he had been dating Dewangini for a few years, however, her parents wanted her to settle down and get married but he wasn't ready for the commitment as he didn't have a stable job or a house of his own. He mentioned expressing his concerns to Vyas's family but things took an ugly turn as they got into an argument. Amidst the argument, Pokharna spoke rudely to Dewangini's father, making matters worse.

It will be interesting to see if Dewangini and Divyansh will get back together or will the former find her new ideal match in the show.

Ex-isle contestants on Splistvilla X5

There are eleven contestants in the Ex-isle villa. Digvijay is Ishita's ex-boyfriend. Unnati is Adit's ex-girlfriend. Sachin is Akriti's ex-flame, Deekila is Aniket's ex-girlfriend, Lakshya is Anicka's ex, Ruru is Yuvraj's ex-flame, Raja is Nidhi's ex while Roadies: Karm Ya Kand's Nayera is Siwet's ex-girlfriend.

The first episode of Splitsvilla X5

The first episode of Splitsvilla X5 had 21 contestants' introductions. Based on their first impressions, girls were asked to give Squeeze bands to their favorite boy. Jashwant got the maximum bands as five girls gave him bands. While Jashwant became the most popular Splitsvillian among the boys, he had competition from Siwet and Harsh who got 4 bands each.

Amidst contestants exploring connections, a few bonds that have already formed consist of Harsh-Rushali, Jashwant-Akriti, Anicka-Siwet, and Digvijay-Unnati among others.

